Is President Biden ready for 2024?
President Joe Biden is officially running for president again. Last Tuesday, he announced his reelection campaign, saying we’re still “in a battle for the soul of America.” Ahead of 2024, we look at the Biden campaign for reelection.
Plus, we get the latest on bail reform in Connecticut.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
- Brakkton Booker: Correspondent and author of The Recast newsletter at POLITICO
- Nina Smith: President, PoliSol Public Affairs, Inc.
- Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, CT Mirror
