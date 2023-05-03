© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Is President Biden ready for 2024?

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
US President Joe Biden speaks about the creation of new manufacturing jobs at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 25, 2023. - Biden announced Tuesday his bid "to finish the job" with re-election in 2024.

President Joe Biden is officially running for president again. Last Tuesday, he announced his reelection campaign, saying we’re still “in a battle for the soul of America.” Ahead of 2024, we look at the Biden campaign for reelection.

Plus, we get the latest on bail reform in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
  • Brakkton Booker: Correspondent and author of The Recast newsletter at POLITICO
  • Nina Smith: President, PoliSol Public Affairs, Inc.
  • Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
