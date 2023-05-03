Is President Biden ready for 2024?

President Joe Biden is officially running for president again. Last Tuesday, he announced his reelection campaign, saying we’re still “in a battle for the soul of America.” Ahead of 2024, we look at the Biden campaign for reelection.

Plus, we get the latest on bail reform in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford

Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford Brakkton Booker: Correspondent and author of The Recast newsletter at POLITICO

Correspondent and author of The Recast newsletter at POLITICO Nina Smith: President, PoliSol Public Affairs, Inc.

President, PoliSol Public Affairs, Inc. Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

