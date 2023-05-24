Connecticut reaches baby bonds deal

Last week, Connecticut officials finally gave the ‘thumbs up’ to baby bonds, reaching an agreement on how to finance its long-awaited program dedicated to reinvesting money in under-served communities.

Officials hope the program will help break cycles of generational poverty. It's on track to begin in July, after being in political limbo for quite some time. This hour, we look at what it will mean for Connecticut residents — and why it took so long to reach an agreement.

Plus, Connecticut has ended its COVID emergency. We’ll break down what that means for you.

GUESTS:



Ginny Monk: Children’s Issues and Housing Reporter, CT Mirror

Children’s Issues and Housing Reporter, CT Mirror Dedrick Asante‑Muhammad​: Chief of Organizing, Policy, and Equity, National Community Reinvestment Coalition

Chief of Organizing, Policy, and Equity, National Community Reinvestment Coalition Ofronama Biu: Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute

Senior Research Associate, Urban Institute Sujata Srinivasan: Senior Health Reporter, Connecticut Public

