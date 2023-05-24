© 2023 Connecticut Public

Connecticut reaches baby bonds deal

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Democratic Treasurer candidate Erick Russell speaks to supporters and the press at Trinity Bar in New Haven after winning the Democratic primary. He could become the first Black out LGBTQ person ever elected to statewide office in U.S. history.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connectiut Public
Last week, Connecticut officials finally gave the ‘thumbs up’ to baby bonds, reaching an agreement on how to finance its long-awaited program dedicated to reinvesting money in under-served communities.

Officials hope the program will help break cycles of generational poverty. It's on track to begin in July, after being in political limbo for quite some time. This hour, we look at what it will mean for Connecticut residents — and why it took so long to reach an agreement.

Plus, Connecticut has ended its COVID emergency. We’ll break down what that means for you.

GUESTS:

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
