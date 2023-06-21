Connecticut's cutting personal income taxes. Could car taxes be next?

Connecticut will soon see what’s being called the largest reduction in income tax since it was first enacted in 1991.

As Connecticut cuts taxes, federal lawmakers are huddling over a reduction totaling north of $200 billion. This hour, we're looking at tax cuts and their impact on the economy. Plus, we'll recap President Joe Biden's recent visit to Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Susan Haigh : State Capitol/Political Writer, The Associated Press

State Capitol/Political Writer, The Associated Press Ken Dixon : Government and Politics Reporter, CT Insider

Government and Politics Reporter, CT Insider Jean Ross : Senior Fellow, Economic Policy, The Center for American Progress

Senior Fellow, Economic Policy, The Center for American Progress Molly Ingram : Fairfield County Reporter, WSHU

