The Wheelhouse

Connecticut's cutting personal income taxes. Could car taxes be next?

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published June 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Traffic on I84 on the eastern edge of Hartford
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Traffic on I84 on the eastern edge of Hartford

Connecticut will soon see what’s being called the largest reduction in income tax since it was first enacted in 1991.

As Connecticut cuts taxes, federal lawmakers are huddling over a reduction totaling north of $200 billion. This hour, we're looking at tax cuts and their impact on the economy. Plus, we'll recap President Joe Biden's recent visit to Connecticut.

GUESTS:

  • Susan Haigh: State Capitol/Political Writer, The Associated Press
  • Ken Dixon: Government and Politics Reporter, CT Insider
  • Jean Ross: Senior Fellow, Economic Policy, The Center for American Progress
  • Molly Ingram: Fairfield County Reporter, WSHU

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
