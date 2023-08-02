Horseshoe crabs and shellfish make waves at the State Capitol

All week long, Connecticut Public’s talk shows are celebrating all things nautical with its first-ever NautiWeek. So, on The Wheelhouse, we’re going big on some sea creatures getting attention at the State Capitol.

In recent years, state lawmakers have put in place a number of protections for both horseshoe crabs and shellfish — including a ban on hand-harvesting horseshoe crabs just this past year. This hour, learn all about efforts to preserve both of these creatures in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Jo-Marie Kasinak: Director, Project Limulus at Sacred Heart University

Director, Project Limulus at Sacred Heart University John Moritz: State Reporter, CT Insider

State Reporter, CT Insider Tessa Getchis: Aquaculture Extension Educator, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension Program

Special thanks to our colleague Jeni Ahrens for contributing to this episode.

Dive into all of the nautical-themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

