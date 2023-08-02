© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Horseshoe crabs and shellfish make waves at the State Capitol

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
Through Project Limulus, Sacred Heart University researchers have been tagging and studying the declining number of Connecticut prehistoric Horseshoe crabs.
Jennifer Aherns
/
Connecticut Public
Through Project Limulus, Sacred Heart University researchers have been tagging and studying the declining number of Connecticut prehistoric Horseshoe crabs.

All week long, Connecticut Public’s talk shows are celebrating all things nautical with its first-ever NautiWeek. So, on The Wheelhouse, we’re going big on some sea creatures getting attention at the State Capitol.

In recent years, state lawmakers have put in place a number of protections for both horseshoe crabs and shellfish — including a ban on hand-harvesting horseshoe crabs just this past year. This hour, learn all about efforts to preserve both of these creatures in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our colleague Jeni Ahrens for contributing to this episode.

Dive into all of the nautical-themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
