Horseshoe crabs and shellfish make waves at the State Capitol
All week long, Connecticut Public’s talk shows are celebrating all things nautical with its first-ever NautiWeek. So, on The Wheelhouse, we’re going big on some sea creatures getting attention at the State Capitol.
In recent years, state lawmakers have put in place a number of protections for both horseshoe crabs and shellfish — including a ban on hand-harvesting horseshoe crabs just this past year. This hour, learn all about efforts to preserve both of these creatures in Connecticut.
GUESTS:
- Jo-Marie Kasinak: Director, Project Limulus at Sacred Heart University
- John Moritz: State Reporter, CT Insider
- Tessa Getchis: Aquaculture Extension Educator, Connecticut Sea Grant and UConn Extension Program
