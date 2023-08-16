© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

How shadowy organizations creeped into American politics

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published August 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
You don't have to live and breathe politics to know about the NRA or Planned Parenthood. These organizations influence our democracy in big and small ways, and they’re pretty public about it.

But what about those organizations that operate more in the shadows? Sometimes these organizations have just as much influence as the household names.

So why don’t we know about them, and what do they mean for our democracy? This hour, we investigate some of these shadowy organizations. Plus, we’ll zoom in on an organization targeting both LGBTQ+ and abortion rights in the U.S. today.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
