© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Is American democracy in crisis?

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT
FILE- Thunderstorm clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
FILE- Thunderstorm clouds roll over the U.S. Capitol on July 25, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Eighty-three percent of American voters are either very worried or at least somewhat worried about the functioning of our democracy.

So what does this recent Quinnipiac poll tell us? Why are people losing faith in our democracy?

This hour, we’re asking some big questions about the future of democracy in the U.S., covering everything from political violence to voter suppression. Plus, we’ll give you a preview of some of the big races to watch on Primary Day next Tuesday.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Politics and Government, University of Hartford
  • Archon Fung: Director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at Harvard Kennedy School
  • Anne Meng: Associate Professor in the Department of Politics, University of Virginia
  • Mark Pazniokas: Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton