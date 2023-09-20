© 2023 Connecticut Public

Does the Constitution block Trump from running for president in 2024?

Published September 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
The final results are printed as voting closes out at Kennedy High School in Waterbury on November 8, 2022.

Can former president Donald Trump legally become president again? According to experts on both sides of the aisle, the answer isn’t exactly clear-cut.

From Colorado to Connecticut, there are efforts right now to bar Trump from the ballot in 2024. The legal argument against his candidacy comes down to one little-known provision in the 14 Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This hour, we'll break down the constitutional case against Trump.

Plus, we’ll check in on voting equipment in Connecticut and look at efforts to give incarcerated people the right to vote.

GUESTS:

  • Bruce Ackerman: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School and Yale University and the author of the book Revolutionary Constitutions
  • Ariel White: Associate Professor of Political Science, MIT
  • Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
