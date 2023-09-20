Does the Constitution block Trump from running for president in 2024?

Can former president Donald Trump legally become president again? According to experts on both sides of the aisle, the answer isn’t exactly clear-cut.

From Colorado to Connecticut, there are efforts right now to bar Trump from the ballot in 2024. The legal argument against his candidacy comes down to one little-known provision in the 14 Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. This hour, we'll break down the constitutional case against Trump.

Plus, we’ll check in on voting equipment in Connecticut and look at efforts to give incarcerated people the right to vote.

GUESTS:



Bruce Ackerman: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School and Yale University and the author of the book Revolutionary Constitutions

Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School and Yale University and the author of the book Ariel White: Associate Professor of Political Science, MIT

Associate Professor of Political Science, MIT Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.