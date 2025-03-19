Connecticut’s housing crisis stretches into 2025. Plus, Congressman John Larson on his viral speech calling out Elon Musk.
There was a 13% increase in Connecticut’s unhoused population from 2023 to 2024. That’s according to an annual report by the state.
Connecticut is seeing decreases in housing availability, the price of rent skyrocketing, and more.
Today on the Wheelhouse, proposals state lawmakers are considering to make more affordable housing a reality in Connecticut.
Plus, Congressman John Larson has gone viral. Larson stops by the Wheelhouse to discuss his impassioned demand for transparency from DOGE leader Elon Musk over the future of Social Security.
GUESTS:
- Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.), Connecticut’s first congressional district
- Alex Putterman, Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Abby Brone, Housing reporter, Connecticut Public
- Ginny Monk, Children's issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror
