Connecticut’s housing crisis stretches into 2025. Plus, Congressman John Larson on his viral speech calling out Elon Musk.

There was a 13% increase in Connecticut’s unhoused population from 2023 to 2024. That’s according to an annual report by the state .

Connecticut is seeing decreases in housing availability, the price of rent skyrocketing, and more.

Today on the Wheelhouse, proposals state lawmakers are considering to make more affordable housing a reality in Connecticut.

Plus, Congressman John Larson has gone viral . Larson stops by the Wheelhouse to discuss his impassioned demand for transparency from DOGE leader Elon Musk over the future of Social Security.

Larson Demands Answers from Musk-Trump and House Republicans on Social Security

