© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Connecticut’s housing crisis stretches into 2025. Plus, Congressman John Larson on his viral speech calling out Elon Musk.

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
In a moment that went viral, Connecticut Rep. John Larson shouted at his colleagues after Elon Musk's testimony was blocked before a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on March 12, 2025.
@RepJohnLarson
/
YouTube
In a moment that went viral, Connecticut Rep. John Larson shouted at his colleagues after Elon Musk's testimony was blocked before a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee on March 12, 2025.

There was a 13% increase in Connecticut’s unhoused population from 2023 to 2024. That’s according to an annual report by the state.

Connecticut is seeing decreases in housing availability, the price of rent skyrocketing, and more.

Today on the Wheelhouse, proposals state lawmakers are considering to make more affordable housing a reality in Connecticut.

Plus, Congressman John Larson has gone viral. Larson stops by the Wheelhouse to discuss his impassioned demand for transparency from DOGE leader Elon Musk over the future of Social Security.

Larson Demands Answers from Musk-Trump and House Republicans on Social Security

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne