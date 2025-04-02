© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Will Trump’s 2017 tax plan be extended? A look at how the administration might pay for tax cuts in 2025.

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published April 2, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Copies of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Conference Report sit on the dais of the House Rules Committee at the U.S. Capitol December 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images North America
FILE: Copies of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Conference Report sit on the dais of the House Rules Committee at the U.S. Capitol December 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.

There’s a lot at stake as the clock ticks on Trump’s tax program. The 2017 Trump tax cuts expire at the end of this year.

Top Republicans are pushing to extend the program.

But, experts from the liberal think tank The Center for American Progress, meanwhile, say the tax cuts actually hurt the economy over the long haul. This week on the Wheelhouse, why 2025 is a watershed year for American tax policy.

Also, as tax day approaches, we’ll discuss the state of the IRS and whether workforce cuts there could impact the delivery of your refund check.

GUESTS:

  • Nancy Qian, Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences, Northwestern University
  • Dan Haar, Senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Ebong Udoma, Senior reporter, WSHU

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
