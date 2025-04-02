Will Trump’s 2017 tax plan be extended? A look at how the administration might pay for tax cuts in 2025.

There’s a lot at stake as the clock ticks on Trump’s tax program. The 2017 Trump tax cuts expire at the end of this year.

Top Republicans are pushing to extend the program.

But, experts from the liberal think tank The Center for American Progress, meanwhile, say the tax cuts actually hurt the economy over the long haul . This week on the Wheelhouse, why 2025 is a watershed year for American tax policy.

Also, as tax day approaches, we’ll discuss the state of the IRS and whether workforce cuts there could impact the delivery of your refund check.

GUESTS:



Nancy Qian , Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences, Northwestern University

, Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences, Dan Haar , Senior editor and columnist, Hearst Connecticut Media

, Senior editor and columnist, Ebong Udoma , Senior reporter, WSHU

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

