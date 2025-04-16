Protesters are shouting ‘hands off’. How are federal officials responding?

Outside the State Capitol, Connecticut residents recently protested against the federal government.“Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Trump and Musk have got to go,” they shouted as they huddled in the rain.

There were 2,085 protests like this in the U.S. in February alone, according to the Guardian.

Today on the Wheelhouse, why Americans are speaking out against the Trump administration – and the potential consequences of resistance.

GUESTS:



Archon Fung , Professor of citizenship and self-government, Harvard University

, Professor of citizenship and self-government, Liz Kurantowicz , Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group

, Republican analyst and owner, Bilal Sekou , Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

