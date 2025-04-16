© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Protesters are shouting ‘hands off’. How are federal officials responding?

By Frankie Graziano
Published April 16, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
A protestor holds a sign at the “Hands Off” protest in Hartford on April 5, 2025, where hundreds rallied on the steps of the Capitol building to protest against the Trump administration.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Outside the State Capitol, Connecticut residents recently protested against the federal government.“Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Trump and Musk have got to go,” they shouted as they huddled in the rain.

There were 2,085 protests like this in the U.S. in February alone, according to the Guardian.

Today on the Wheelhouse, why Americans are speaking out against the Trump administration – and the potential consequences of resistance.

GUESTS:

  • Archon Fung, Professor of citizenship and self-government, Harvard University
  • Liz Kurantowicz, Republican analyst and owner, The Drury Group
  • Bilal Sekou, Associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
