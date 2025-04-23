© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

On Earth Week, we examine local climate policy in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Orange light glows from the horizon as a rising sun prepares to elevate over power lines spanning a field in Mansfield, Connecticut, September 18, 2024.
Orange light glows from the horizon as a rising sun prepares to elevate over power lines spanning a field in Mansfield, Connecticut, September 18, 2024.

Natural gas and nuclear energy may not be the cleanest and greenest methods of power generation.

Yet with energy bills being so high for Connecticut residents and an administration in Washington that’s prioritizing fossil fuel production, state officials may have to punt on their net zero-carbon goals in order to produce more juice.

Today on the Wheelhouse, the pursuit of climate resiliency in a moment when green energy investment isn’t a top priority.

Plus, it’s time to bring the bird feeders and lock up the coconut cupcakes! We’ll have the latest on policy initiatives meant to protect humans in Connecticut from bears.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
