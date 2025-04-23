On Earth Week, we examine local climate policy in Connecticut

Natural gas and nuclear energy may not be the cleanest and greenest methods of power generation.

Yet with energy bills being so high for Connecticut residents and an administration in Washington that’s prioritizing fossil fuel production , state officials may have to punt on their net zero-carbon goals in order to produce more juice.

Today on the Wheelhouse, the pursuit of climate resiliency in a moment when green energy investment isn’t a top priority.

Plus, it’s time to bring the bird feeders and lock up the coconut cupcakes! We’ll have the latest on policy initiatives meant to protect humans in Connecticut from bears .

Michayla Savitt , State government reporter, Connecticut Public

, State government reporter, Jacqueline Rabe Thomas , Investigative reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

, Investigative reporter, Charles Venator-Santiago , Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

, Associate professor in the departments of political science and El Instituto, John Moritz , Energy and environment reporter, CT Mirror

