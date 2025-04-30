A focus on trans rights amid efforts to erase their identity

Some federal officials don’t want the “ X ” gender option printed on passports. The “ T ” – and other letters – were removed from websites with content addressing the LGBTQ+ community.

Since Day 1 , the Trump administration has chipped away at the rights of Transgender Americans.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we examine the policies aimed towards erasure.

Plus, gender-affirming care. How anti-trans legislation impacts transgender and cisgender healthcare.

GUESTS:



Orion Rummler , LGBTQ+ reporter, The 19th

, LGBTQ+ reporter, Evan Urquhart , Journalist and founder of Assigned Media

, Journalist and founder of Assigned Media Ricardo Martinez , Executive Director, GLAD Law

