A focus on trans rights amid efforts to erase their identity

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published April 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Some federal officials don’t want the “X” gender option printed on passports. The “T” – and other letters – were removed from websites with content addressing the LGBTQ+ community.

Since Day 1, the Trump administration has chipped away at the rights of Transgender Americans.

Today on the Wheelhouse, we examine the policies aimed towards erasure.

Plus, gender-affirming care. How anti-trans legislation impacts transgender and cisgender healthcare.

GUESTS:

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
