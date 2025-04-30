A focus on trans rights amid efforts to erase their identity
Some federal officials don’t want the “X” gender option printed on passports. The “T” – and other letters – were removed from websites with content addressing the LGBTQ+ community.
Since Day 1, the Trump administration has chipped away at the rights of Transgender Americans.
Today on the Wheelhouse, we examine the policies aimed towards erasure.
Plus, gender-affirming care. How anti-trans legislation impacts transgender and cisgender healthcare.
GUESTS:
- Orion Rummler, LGBTQ+ reporter, The 19th
- Evan Urquhart, Journalist and founder of Assigned Media
- Ricardo Martinez, Executive Director, GLAD Law
