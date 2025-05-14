© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Crisis on campus: The future of higher education

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 14, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Dr. Lloyd Blanchard, CFO, Terrence Cheng, Chancellor, and JoAnn Ryan, Chair, prepare to start a meeting of the Board of Regents for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, November 15, 2023. Dozens of faculty, students and advocates attended the meeting in which impending budget cuts were discussed in light of a projected deficit greater than $100 million.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Colleges and universities across the country are facing serious headwinds.

In 2022, college enrollment was 14.8% below peak enrollment in 2010. That’s according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Is a post-pandemic rebound even possible?

Factors like declining enrollment, shifting perceptions of value, and rising financial strain have college and universities in Connecticut and beyond ringing the alarm bell.

This hour, we look at how the future of higher education will impact the state’s economy, workforce, and the country’s ability to compete on a global level.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne