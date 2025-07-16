Breaking down the future of CT’s social safety net following passage of Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’

President Donald Trump’s massive tax-and-spending package is officially the law.

The legislation provides tax cuts for some Americans. But it could raise costs for some of the country’s poorest households. That’s due to reductions in Medicaid and food assistance. The legislation Republicans are calling the “big beautiful bill" seeks to cut Medicaid and food stamps by more than $1 trillion.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’ll dig deeper into how the bill will impact SNAP and Medicaid benefits in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Andrea Barton Reeves , commissioner, Connecticut Department of Social Services

, commissioner, Connecticut Department of Social Services Sujata Srinivasan , senior health reporter, Connecticut Public

, senior health reporter, Connecticut Public Amari Brantley, policy coordinator, End Hunger Connecticut!

