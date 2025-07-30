© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published July 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Allen Quayson, a member of Gen-Z in West Hartford, interviewed by The Wheelhouse’s Frankie Graziano about his generation’s news consumption and political outlook on July 23, 2025.
Michael Scott
/
Connecticut Public
Allen Quayson, a member of Gen-Z in West Hartford, interviewed by The Wheelhouse’s Frankie Graziano about his generation’s news consumption and political outlook on July 23, 2025.

Gen Z has grown up in an age of school shootings, climate anxiety, the pandemic and the algorithm.

With all that they’ve gone through, how is Gen Z engaging with media and with politics?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re looking at the forces shaping Gen Z in Connecticut and across the nation. We’ll explore how this generation votes at the ballot box and ask what their future role may be in American democracy.

Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss assisted in the production of this episode.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
