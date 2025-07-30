Flipping through their feelings: From ‘hopeful’ to ‘nervous’, Gen Z shares their political views

Gen Z has grown up in an age of school shootings, climate anxiety, the pandemic and the algorithm.

With all that they’ve gone through, how is Gen Z engaging with media and with politics?

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re looking at the forces shaping Gen Z in Connecticut and across the nation. We’ll explore how this generation votes at the ballot box and ask what their future role may be in American democracy.

GUESTS:



Rachel Janfaza , founder of "The Up and Up"

, founder of "The Up and Up" Elena Moore , reporter, NPR’s Washington desk

, reporter, NPR’s Washington desk Christian Paz , political correspondent, Vox

Coco Cooley and Isaac Moss assisted in the production of this episode.

