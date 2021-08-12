© 2021 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Sexual Harassment Prevention Trainings: Do They Work?

Published August 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT
Sexual Harassment Training Seminar
naymuzzaman
/
Pixabay

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will leave office in less than two weeks. His resignation comes after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple female colleagues.

Sexual harassment prevention training programs are required in most workplaces. But research shows they are actually widely ineffective at preventing sexual harassment.

This hour, we talk about these programs and how they can be improved.

Marcia McCormick, a professor of law from St. Louis University joins us.

Have you done a sexual harassment prevention training at your job? Was it effective?

GUESTS:

  • Marcia McCormick - Professor of Law at St Louis University, and the Wefel Center for Employment Law
  • Deb McKenna - Attorney and Partner at Hayber, McKenna & Dinsmore, LLC
Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
