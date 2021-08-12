Sexual Harassment Prevention Trainings: Do They Work?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will leave office in less than two weeks. His resignation comes after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple female colleagues.

Sexual harassment prevention training programs are required in most workplaces. But research shows they are actually widely ineffective at preventing sexual harassment.

This hour, we talk about these programs and how they can be improved.

Marcia McCormick, a professor of law from St. Louis University joins us.

Have you done a sexual harassment prevention training at your job? Was it effective?

GUESTS:

