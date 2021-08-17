Mysterious Illness Affects Songbirds, What We Can Do About It

Some birds in the Eastern United States have been dying of a new disease with strange symptoms, including crusty, swollen eyes.

Most of the affected birds so far are in the mid-Atlantic, but scientists and wildlife enthusiasts are concerned this disease could show up in Connecticut. This hour, we find out more about this mysterious illness and what you can do about it.

And later, we get an update on the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. An interpretation change by the Trump administration weakened the government’s ability to punish corporations that harm birds; we learn what’s happening now under the Biden Administration.

If you observe a bird in distress, you should contact a wildlife rehabilitator in your area. List of rehabilitators from Connecticut DEEP here.

If you find a dead bird in Connecticut, you can report it to the Wild Bird Mortality Database.

GUESTS:



Brian Hess - Wildlife Biologist at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Margaret Rubega - Connecticut state ornithologist and professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology at UConn

Juliet Eilperin - Senior national affairs correspondent for the Washington Post

Cat Pastor contributed to this show which originally aired July 15, 2021.