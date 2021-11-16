A look at health care in Connecticut for the transgender and nonbinary community

The results from the first statewide LGBTQ+ needs assessment survey are in. More than 3,000 residents weighed in, informing the first-of-its-kind report for Connecticut's LGBTQ+ Health and Human Services Network.

This hour, we focus on health care for transgender and nonbinary residents. "Transgender respondents were 11 times more likely than cisgender respondents to have been refused health care services because of their LGBTQ+ identity," according to the report.

Hear more about the survey from the Connecticut TransAdvocacy Coalition, plus Health Care Advocates International, and the Middlesex Health Center for Gender Medicine and Wellness, one of the first full-spectrum care locations for trans and nonbinary people in the state.

What challenges are there for trans and nonbinary people in getting health care in Connecticut?

