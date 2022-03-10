Crisis in Ukraine: What you need to know, and how Connecticut residents are responding

There is broad support in the U.S. for Ukraine and global outcry over Putin's increasingly hostile attacks on civilians. This hour, hear more about the geopolitical backdrop and Ukraine's fight for independence from Yale history professor and author of The Ukrainian Night Marci Shore.

Local leaders in Connecticut are organizing, fundraising and speaking out to keep the focus on the crisis in Ukraine. Hear from the Stamford School of Ukrainian Studies and the Ukrainian National Women's League of America.

Americares | Mike Demas / Workers in Americares Global Distribution Center in Stamford, Conn. prepare shipments of medicine and relief supplies for the Ukraine crisis on March 1, 2022.

Plus, Americares is transporting three tons of medicine and critical relief supplies to Ukraine. They "anticipate many shipments will follow in the coming weeks."

U.S. Senator for Connecticut and Foreign Relations Committee Member Chris Murphy also joins.

Marci Shore: Associate Professor, Yale University

Chris Murphy: U.S. Senator for Connecticut

Ulyana Yosypiv: Principal, Stamford School of Ukrainian Studies

Svitlana Levus: President, Stamford Branch of Ukrainian National Women's League of America

Kate Dischino: Vice President of Emergency Programs, Americares

Do you want to show your support? Find links here to donate to Americares, the Ukrainian National Women's League of America, the Ukrainian Red Cross, and the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee.