Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico: Local organizations rally resources after Hurricane Fiona

Connecticut resources are already being rallied in response to Hurricane Fiona.

This hour, we hear about the relief effort being overseen by Stamford-based non-profit Americares, mobilizing a team on the ground in San Juan.

Plus, Sammy Vega with the Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Parades & Festivals Relief Committee discusses the fundraising effort they're overseeing.

You can support these relief responses by donating to the Americares Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund, as well as the Coalition's Connecticut Helps Puerto Rico 2022 Fund. Navigate to the latter fund via CThelpsPR.org or CTayudaPR.org.

The Coalition also recommends donating directly to Lions Clubs International Foundation, Taller Salud, Hospital del Niño, Para la Naturaleza and Casa Pueblo Adjuntas Puerto Rico.

Plus, we discuss local lessons learned since the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, when thousands of displaced people from Puerto Rico were welcomed in Connecticut. CREC's Aura Alvarado and UConn Associate Professor Dr. Charles Venator join us.

GUESTS:



Dr. Brenda Rivera-García: Senior Director, Latin America and Caribbean Programs for Americares

Senior Director, Latin America and Caribbean Programs for Americares Sammy Vega: President, CICD-Puerto Rican Parade in Hartford; Founding Member, Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Parades & Festivals Relief Committee

President, CICD-Puerto Rican Parade in Hartford; Founding Member, Coalition of Connecticut Puerto Rican Parades & Festivals Relief Committee Aura Alvarado: Director of Communications and Community Outreach, CREC

Director of Communications and Community Outreach, CREC Dr. Charles Venator Santiago: Faculty Director, Puerto Rican Studies Initiative at the University of Connecticut