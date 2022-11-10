Honoring Native American veterans

There are over 150,000 veterans who identify as American Indian or Alaska Native, and more than 14,000 active-duty service members who identify as American Indian, according to reports from the federal departments of Veteran Affairs and Defense.

This hour, we celebrate our Native American veterans. Eastern Pequot Tribal Councilor and U.S. Army veteran Valerie Gambrell shares her story.

Councilor Gambrell will be honored at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center's annual Veterans Powwow this weekend. We'll preview the event with Wayne Reels and Robert Hayward, and discuss the history of Native American veterans in our state. You can register to attend the Powwow here.

Peter Santos / Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center A memorial to Mashantucket Pequot veterans is on display at the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center, honoring individuals from the Pequot War to present-day.

Plus, Alexandra Harris joins us from the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. She co-authored a recent book and exhibit titled, Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces.

GUESTS:



Alexandra Harris: Senior Editor, Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian; Co-Author, Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces

Cultural Resources Director, Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center; Member, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation Robert Hayward: Director of Marketing, Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center; Member, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation