'Oyster Haven Lost': Digging into the rich history of oystering in Long Island Sound

Neil Berro, a local amateur historian, is building a massive manuscript on the history of Connecticut oystering titled Oyster Haven Lost. This hour, he previews this trove of information, spotlighting the state's once-booming oyster industry.

Plus, the Sound School in New Haven was founded with a mission of centering hands-on curriculum, incorporating the harbor, marine science and oceanography in an “exciting educational alternative to the large comprehensive high schools in the city.”

1 of 4 — Sound School student divers Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano deploying reef balls using lift bags.png Student divers at the Sound School – Leny Maldonado, Gabe Segui, Sam Greenvall, and Louis Laudano – deploy "reef balls" using lift bags. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 2 of 4 — Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters. Sound School senior and student diver Chloe Chmelar measures oysters. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 3 of 4 — Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef.png Student and student diver Eitan Hirshfield collects data on the reef. The Sound School / Peter Solomon 4 of 4 — After 2 years oyster growth began to connect the reef balls.png Two years after planting "reef balls," Sound School students observe oyster growth. The Sound School / Peter Solomon

We'll hear from Sound School aquaculture coordinators about how students encounter oysters and other filter-feeders in the wild, helping to bolster their growth in Long Island Sound by planting "reef balls."

GUESTS:



Neil Berro: Amateur Historian

Tim Visel: Former Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School

Former Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School Peter Solomon: Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School

