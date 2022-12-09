'Oyster Haven Lost': Digging into the rich history of oystering in Long Island Sound
Neil Berro, a local amateur historian, is building a massive manuscript on the history of Connecticut oystering titled Oyster Haven Lost. This hour, he previews this trove of information, spotlighting the state's once-booming oyster industry.
Plus, the Sound School in New Haven was founded with a mission of centering hands-on curriculum, incorporating the harbor, marine science and oceanography in an “exciting educational alternative to the large comprehensive high schools in the city.”
We'll hear from Sound School aquaculture coordinators about how students encounter oysters and other filter-feeders in the wild, helping to bolster their growth in Long Island Sound by planting "reef balls."
GUESTS:
- Neil Berro: Amateur Historian
- Tim Visel: Former Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School
- Peter Solomon: Aquaculture Coordinator, The Sound School
