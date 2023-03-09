© 2023 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Going green with your self-care

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published March 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST
Sami Jo Artus is the owner of florapothecarie, a line of natural and vegan skincare.

When you’re searching for personal care products, whether a bar of soap or a bottle of lotion, are you reading the ingredients label? What harmful ingredients should be avoided?

A recent study from the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found potential links between the regular use of hair straightening products like relaxers that contained "formaldehyde and formaldehyde-releasing chemicals," and uterine cancer, prompting a new federal lawsuit.

There have been similarly troubling findings and lawsuits around some deodorants containing benzene, and powders containing talc contaminated with asbestos. Researchers at the University of Notre Dame found PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals," in 52% of cosmetics. Only a fraction of those products listed PFAS on the label.

This hour, we hear from local makers who are focused on safe and natural ingredients.

Plus, the Environmental Working Group has been building a searchable database of different products and ingredients for almost two decades, hoping to make it easier for consumers to shop smart.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
