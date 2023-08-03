Endangered sturgeon stage return to the Connecticut River
Sturgeon have existed for millions of years. These prehistoric fish, often described as "hardy" and "charismatic," are largely endangered. Atlantic sturgeon were thought to have disappeared from the Connecticut River.
In 2014, local researchers with the state discovered a hatchling Atlantic sturgeon up-river, marking the first time they'd seen this species alongside its river-faring cousin, short-nosed sturgeon. This hour, Jacque Benway and Tom Savoy join us to discuss their sturgeon-focused research.
Plus, the Maritime Aquarium recently opened a "touch tank" where the public can interact with Atlantic and lake sturgeon.
GUESTS:
- Jacque Benway: Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fisheries Division
- Tom Savoy: Sturgeon Monitoring Program, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
- Tom Naiman: Vice President of Education, Maritime Aquarium
