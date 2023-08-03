© 2023 Connecticut Public

Endangered sturgeon stage return to the Connecticut River

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published August 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
In 2014, sturgeon researchers with the state documented an Atlantic sturgeon hatchling in the Connecticut River, the first since the monitoring program began.
Jacque Benway
/
Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection
In 2014, sturgeon researchers with the state documented an Atlantic sturgeon hatchling in the Connecticut River, the first since the monitoring program began.

Sturgeon have existed for millions of years. These prehistoric fish, often described as "hardy" and "charismatic," are largely endangered. Atlantic sturgeon were thought to have disappeared from the Connecticut River.

In 2014, local researchers with the state discovered a hatchling Atlantic sturgeon up-river, marking the first time they'd seen this species alongside its river-faring cousin, short-nosed sturgeon. This hour, Jacque Benway and Tom Savoy join us to discuss their sturgeon-focused research.

The Maritime Aquarium recently opened a 32-foot, 7,000-gallon "touch tank" dedicated to Atlantic sturgeon. The habitat is also shared with Atlantic salmon, brown trout, lake sturgeon, and brook trout.
Tom Naiman
/
Maritime Aquarium
The Maritime Aquarium recently opened a 32-foot, 7,000-gallon "touch tank" dedicated to Atlantic sturgeon. The habitat is also shared with Atlantic salmon, brown trout, lake sturgeon, and brook trout.

Plus, the Maritime Aquarium recently opened a "touch tank" where the public can interact with Atlantic and lake sturgeon.

GUESTS:

  • Jacque Benway: Biologist, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fisheries Division
  • Tom Savoy: Sturgeon Monitoring Program, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection
  • Tom Naiman: Vice President of Education, Maritime Aquarium

Dive into all of the nautical-themed stories airing this week on Connecticut Public's original talk shows by visiting ctpublic.org/nautiweek.

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
