Ashley Hamel takes her music to new heights abroad, plus a look at the ticketing industry

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published August 31, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT
Ashley Hamel is a singer-songwriter from Connecticut.
Muhammad Dzia
Ashley Hamel is a singer-songwriter from Connecticut living in Indonesia.

Ashley Hamel discovered her love of music while growing up in Connecticut. The singer-songwriter eventually left New England (and New York City) behind, to build her music career in Indonesia.

This hour, she joins us from Jakarta to talk about her new single, "New England Baby…”

Plus, earlier this year, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill that he hopes will rein in the role of online, third-party ticket sellers. He has the latest on the "Unlock Ticketing Markets Act," and the concerns he has for up-and-coming musicians competing in what he has called a ticket-selling "monopoly."

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
See stories by Katie Pellico
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen