How the influence of 'BookTok' helped build real-world community – and book clubs

In 2023, book club event listings grew 24% over the prior year according to the ticketing platform Eventbrite. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and RuPaul are among the celebrities who have launched their own book clubs.

This hour, we hear about these new communities of readers, and how the influence of BookTok and BookStagram factors.

We’re joined by one Silent Book Club chapter taking off in New Haven, and a shoreline-area business owner arranging “Blind Dates with a Book.” Plus, Anthony Bagley founded “Black Kidds Read Too” in his hometown.

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.