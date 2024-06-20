© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How the influence of 'BookTok' helped build real-world community – and book clubs

By Katie Pellico,
Catherine Shen
Published June 20, 2024 at 8:30 AM EDT
A Silent Book Club Sunday meeting at the Graduate Hotel in New Haven, Connecticut

In 2023, book club event listings grew 24% over the prior year according to the ticketing platform Eventbrite. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and RuPaul are among the celebrities who have launched their own book clubs.

This hour, we hear about these new communities of readers, and how the influence of BookTok and BookStagram factors.

We’re joined by one Silent Book Club chapter taking off in New Haven, and a shoreline-area business owner arranging “Blind Dates with a Book.” Plus, Anthony Bagley founded “Black Kidds Read Too” in his hometown.

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Katie Pellico
Katie is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show 'Where We Live.' She has previously worked for CNN and News 8-WTNH.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
