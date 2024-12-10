Tenant unions can give renters more leverage, but they can face pushback

Some frustrated tenants are forming tenant unions to fight back against rent hikes, no fault evictions and to push for safer, more secure housing. We’ll hear from the Connecticut Tenant Union.

Later, DataHaven joins us to share the findings of their most recent wellbeing survey which reported the “highest rate of financial insecurity since the start of statewide data collection in 2015.”

Housing is a big contributor to financial insecurity, as is the cost of food.

If you’re a tenant in our state, we want to hear from you. How much will your rent increase this year?

GUESTS:



Ginny Monk: children's issues and housing reporter for the Connecticut Mirror

children's issues and housing reporter for the Connecticut Mirror Mark Abraham: Executive Director for DataHaven, a nonprofit working to collect and provide data on quality of life throughout Connecticut