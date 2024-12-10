© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Tenant unions can give renters more leverage, but they can face pushback

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published December 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
FILE: The head of the Connecticut Tenants Union, Hannah Srajer, stands with residents displaced from the Concord Hills Apartments by a fire 39 days prior call on the City of Hartford to furnish them with the safe temporary housing they are owed under the law at a press conference at City Hall on September 18, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The head of the Connecticut Tenants Union, Hannah Srajer, stands with residents displaced from the Concord Hills Apartments by a fire 39 days prior call on the City of Hartford to furnish them with the safe temporary housing they are owed under the law at a press conference at City Hall on September 18, 2024.

Some frustrated tenants are forming tenant unions to fight back against rent hikes, no fault evictions and to push for safer, more secure housing. We’ll hear from the Connecticut Tenant Union.

Later, DataHaven joins us to share the findings of their most recent wellbeing survey which reported the “highest rate of financial insecurity since the start of statewide data collection in 2015.”

Housing is a big contributor to financial insecurity, as is the cost of food.

If you’re a tenant in our state, we want to hear from you. How much will your rent increase this year?

GUESTS:

  • Ginny Monk: children's issues and housing reporter for the Connecticut Mirror
  • Mark Abraham: Executive Director for DataHaven, a nonprofit working to collect and provide data on quality of life throughout Connecticut

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen