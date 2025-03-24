© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Why J.R.R Tolkien’s imaginative worlds live on

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

Tolkien Reading Day is held on March 25th each year.

Libraries here in Connecticut and across the globe mark this day by paying homage to the works of J.R.R Tolkien. They host “second breakfasts,” offer presentations on Hobbit lore, and encourage visitors to read their favorite passages aloud.

This hour, we explore why Tolkien's characters and fantastical world building continues to resonate with readers today.

GUESTS:

Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
