Why J.R.R Tolkien’s imaginative worlds live on

Tolkien Reading Day is held on March 25th each year.

Libraries here in Connecticut and across the globe mark this day by paying homage to the works of J.R.R Tolkien. They host “second breakfasts,” offer presentations on Hobbit lore, and encourage visitors to read their favorite passages aloud.

This hour, we explore why Tolkien's characters and fantastical world building continues to resonate with readers today.

GUESTS:



David Thorn Wenzel , Illustrator and children's book artist best known for his graphic novel adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit

, Illustrator and children's book artist best known for his graphic novel adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit Michael Whelan : Illustrator specializing in fantasy and science fiction

: Illustrator specializing in fantasy and science fiction Kate Noonan: Senior Reference Librarian, South Windsor Public Library