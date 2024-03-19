Women in Blue

Extras
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Latest Episodes
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Unravel the complexities of the Electoral College through four 2020 presidential electors.
The central mystery of this unconventional documentary is the nature of sound itself.
NASA psychologists prepare astronauts for the extreme isolation of a Mars mission.
For Native Alaskans living on a tiny Bering Sea island, if you don’t hunt, you die.
Three people navigate their lives with determination in the face of Parkinson’s disease.
A crew of 12 Mexican tree planters travel the United States regrowing America’s forests.
Midwestern families deal with unseen mental health issues affecting farmers in America.
Women and LGBTQ+ journalists launch startup The 19th* to buck a broken news media system.