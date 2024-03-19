© 2024 Connecticut Public

Independent Lens

Women in Blue

Season 22 Episode 8 | 1hr 25m 56s

With the national conversation around police reform still resonating, Women in Blue shines a spotlight on women within the Minneapolis Police Department to reform it from the inside by fighting for gender equity. Filmed from 2017 to 2020, Women in Blue focuses on MPD’s first female police chief and three women in her department as they each try to redefine what it means to protect and serve.

Aired: 02/07/21 | Expires: 03/29/24
