Lamont Urges Vaccination, But Not Considering New Restrictions

Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday urged holdouts to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and said he is not considering new restrictions as infection rates rise. The governor, a Democrat, said during a news conference on the New Haven Green that vaccines are the best available protection against the virus, including the surging delta variant. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Connecticut has risen over the past two weeks from 70.43 new cases per day on July 10 to 194.57 new cases per day on July 24.