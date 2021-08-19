Local Officials Watching Henri Forecasts

Forecasters are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri which could pass close to Eastern Connecticut this weekend.

West Hartford Town Manager Matthew Hart says he will be communicating with town residents.

"We're gonna make sure that we have adequate staff on board, obviously to handle calls for assistance, we may need to be prepared to handle power outages, emergency shelters," Hart said. "We will be prepared for all of that."

Parts of Connecticut including West Hartford and Hartford experienced torrential downpours and flooding Thursday as the remains of Tropical Storm Fred passed by.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the storm.