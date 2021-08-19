© 2021 Connecticut Public

Local Officials Watching Henri Forecasts

Connecticut Public Radio
Published August 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT
RAIN
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Garbage cans pushed up against a fence and a waterline on the building shows where water rushed from the street to a low lying parking lot with flooded cars, garages and basements near South Whitney Street and Warrenton Ave. near the town line between Hartford and West Hartford, Connecticut August 19, 2021.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Henri which could pass close to Eastern Connecticut this weekend.

West Hartford Town Manager Matthew Hart says he will be communicating with town residents.

"We're gonna make sure that we have adequate staff on board, obviously to handle calls for assistance, we may need to be prepared to handle power outages, emergency shelters," Hart said. "We will be prepared for all of that."

Parts of Connecticut including West Hartford and Hartford experienced torrential downpours and flooding Thursday as the remains of Tropical Storm Fred passed by.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the storm.

