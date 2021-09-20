$50K Reward Offered In Unsolved 2018 Connecticut Killing

A $50,000 reward was posted Monday by the state of Connecticut for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 26-year-old woman who was found strangled in 2018.

Prosecutor Brian Preleski announced the reward at a news conference alongside Kelsey Mazzamaro’s father, who asked anybody with information about the case to come forward.

Preleski declined to say whether there is a suspect or person of interest in the case.

He said authorities are certain there are witnesses who could help advance the investigation.