Thousands Urged To Get Required Shots, Tests Before Deadline

Thousands of Connecticut state employees, K-12 teachers, school bus drivers, day care workers are being urged to get vaccinated or else get tested for COVID-19.

That comes in the waning hours before Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders requiring vaccinations for certain employees takes effect on Monday.

State employees were reminded to upload their vaccination status, applicable weekly testing results or medical and religious exemption requests by midnight on Sunday to a third-party app.

Meanwhile, school officials across the state were waiting to see how many of their workers might forgo vaccinations and the required testing, as well as school bus drivers.