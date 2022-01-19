© 2022 Connecticut Public

State to help train insurance brokers for underserved cities

By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s health care exchange announced plans for a training program for licensed independent insurance brokers in the state’s three largest cities.

These brokers will be certified to sell insurance on the state’s health care exchange and won't be tied to any particular insurance carriers. James Michel, the chief executive of Access Health CT, said the Broker Academy will expand access to health insurance in greater Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford.

The first class launching in June will include 100 students. Those chosen will receive free training, a three-month apprenticeship with an experienced insurance broker, and professional development.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
