State to help train insurance brokers for underserved cities

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut’s health care exchange announced plans for a training program for licensed independent insurance brokers in the state’s three largest cities.

These brokers will be certified to sell insurance on the state’s health care exchange and won't be tied to any particular insurance carriers. James Michel, the chief executive of Access Health CT, said the Broker Academy will expand access to health insurance in greater Bridgeport, New Haven and Hartford.

The first class launching in June will include 100 students. Those chosen will receive free training, a three-month apprenticeship with an experienced insurance broker, and professional development.