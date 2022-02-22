© 2022 Connecticut Public

'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' brings legendary singer back to Boston

WBUR
Published February 22, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" comes to Boston starting Feb. 22. (Courtesy of Broadway in Boston)
It may be President’s Day, but it’s time for a Queen. A Queen of Boston, and a Queen of Disco.

It’s Donna Summer. You’ve probably heard her before, perhaps “On the Radio.”

And now, you can hear some of her best music on the stage. “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” will open tomorrow at the Colonial Theater. We took this opportunity to talk about her incredible career.

Renée Graham, opinion columnist for the Boston Globe, and Brittny Smith who plays Diva Donna in “Summer,” joined us to discuss her legacy.

You can find tickets to the show here.

