Premier Hockey Federation women's league increases salary caps and rosters, including Connecticut Whale

By The Associated Press
Published February 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST
Kate Frese
CT Whale Handout photo
Brooke Wolejko during the Metropolitan Riveters game against the Connecticut Whale at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction, NJ, on January 25, 2020. (Kate Frese/CT Whale Handout photo)

BOSTON (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the U.S.-based women's league. The PHF announced all six teams can spend an additional $10,000 beyond the existing $300,000 cap this season to add talent from other places. Included is the ability to have 26 players on a roster and dress 18 skaters a game.

The league previously announced an increase in the cap to $750,000 next season when two additional teams are added.

The current six teams are located in Boston; Toronto; Newark, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Associated Press
