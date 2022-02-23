Premier Hockey Federation women's league increases salary caps and rosters, including Connecticut Whale

BOSTON (AP) — The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the U.S.-based women's league. The PHF announced all six teams can spend an additional $10,000 beyond the existing $300,000 cap this season to add talent from other places. Included is the ability to have 26 players on a roster and dress 18 skaters a game.

The league previously announced an increase in the cap to $750,000 next season when two additional teams are added.

The current six teams are located in Boston; Toronto; Newark, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.