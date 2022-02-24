Snow and ice expected for Friday, 4 to 9 inches for much of Connecticut

Expect snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 9 inches for much of Connecticut by Friday afternoon. Snow and ice starts around midnight in some areas and will continue through midday Friday. Snow will change to an icy mix Friday morning. The morning commute will be difficult.

A winter storm warning is in effect for northern Connecticut with a winter weather advisory in effect for southern Connecticut.

Conditions will improve later Friday afternoon into evening, but there's still a chance for slippery spots.

The weekend looks dry and chilly with highs in the low 30s Saturday and near 40 on Sunday.