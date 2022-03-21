Classes At UConn's Main Campus Canceled After Power Outage

All classes were canceled at UConn Monday after what the school called a “significant power outage,” according to a statement.

Classes were canceled regardless if they were in-person or online.

Regional campus in-person classes will meet as usual.

Students are being provided with information about dining and residential life facilities, the statement said. All dining halls are operating normal hours, according to a tweet from UConn Dining Services.

The UConn women's NCAA Tournament Second Round game against the University of South Florida at Gampel Pavilion is still scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Monday.