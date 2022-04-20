© 2022 Connecticut Public

CT Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo on 2022 Elections and the Democrats' mindset

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published April 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo spoke on "All Things Considered" about her party's preparations for the 2022 election. She shared her thoughts on some of Connecticut's more prominent races — like the U.S. Senate race featuring incumbent Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal versus Republican challenger Themis Klarides. DiNardo also shared her perspective on the Democrats' general mindset — and whether that mindset is a winning mindset vs. their Republican opponents.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
