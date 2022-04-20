CT Democratic Chair Nancy DiNardo on 2022 Elections and the Democrats' mindset

Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy DiNardo spoke on "All Things Considered" about her party's preparations for the 2022 election. She shared her thoughts on some of Connecticut's more prominent races — like the U.S. Senate race featuring incumbent Democrat, Senator Richard Blumenthal versus Republican challenger Themis Klarides. DiNardo also shared her perspective on the Democrats' general mindset — and whether that mindset is a winning mindset vs. their Republican opponents.