Fundraiser for Stefanowski by abortion foe Ricketts is cancelled

The private fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose opposition to abortion in all cases had been problematic for Stefanowski, has been cancelled.

“Gov. Ricketts had a scheduling conflict,” said Liz Kurantowicz, an adviser to Stefanowski.

There are no plans to reschedule.

Ricketts, the co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, made national news in May when he proposed seeking a ban on abortion in all cases, including rape and incest.

Stefanowski says he favors maintaining Connecticut’s law codifying the tenets of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that struck down state bans on abortion prior to fetal viability.

He supports adding a parental notification provision for minors, while Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s current counseling requirement is sufficient.

Ricketts was to host a fundraiser for Stefanowski at a private residence on Tuesday. No public events were scheduled during the visit, according to the RGA.