© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fundraiser for Stefanowski by abortion foe Ricketts is cancelled

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Pete_Ricketts.jpg
GAGE SKIDMORE FROM PEORIA, AZ.
/
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

The private fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, whose opposition to abortion in all cases had been problematic for Stefanowski, has been cancelled.

“Gov. Ricketts had a scheduling conflict,” said Liz Kurantowicz, an adviser to Stefanowski.

There are no plans to reschedule.

Ricketts, the co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, made national news in May when he proposed seeking a ban on abortion in all cases, including rape and incest.

Stefanowski says he favors maintaining Connecticut’s law codifying the tenets of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that struck down state bans on abortion prior to fetal viability.

He supports adding a parental notification provision for minors, while Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s current counseling requirement is sufficient.

Ricketts was to host a fundraiser for Stefanowski at a private residence on Tuesday. No public events were scheduled during the visit, according to the RGA.

Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org
Mark Pazniokas
See stories by Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org