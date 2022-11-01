© 2022 Connecticut Public

Brazil's Bolsonaro avoids conceding defeat, but begins transition to winner Lula

By NPR Staff
Published November 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a news conference at Alvorada Palace in Brasília, Brazil, on Tuesday. Bolsonaro vowed to follow the constitution in his first speech after narrowly losing Sunday's runoff election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but didn't formally concede.
Arthur Menescal
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Updated November 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM ET

Almost two days after Sunday's vote, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro finally made his first statement about the election but did not concede that he lost to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"As president and as a citizen I will continue to follow all the commandments of our constitution," Bolsonaro said Tuesday in a televised address.

After the address, Bolsonaro's chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, told reporters that the incumbent president had authorized him to "begin the transition process."

Bolsonaro lost Sunday's runoff 49.1% to da Silva's 50.9% — the slimmest margin in Brazil going back at least to its return to democracy in the 1980s.

His silence till now had fueled concerns that he would refuse to recognize the results. Bolsonaro has repeatedly made unfounded comments about supposed electoral fraud through the election cycle. He once said "only God" could remove him from office.

This story has been updated from a previous version about Jair Bolsonaro's silence since losing the Brazilian election. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

