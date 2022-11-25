© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

With snow season near and fuel prices high, some communities give plow contractors a raise

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published November 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST
A file photo of a winter storm hitting Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
A file photo of a winter storm hitting Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Some public works officials in western Massachusetts say they will have enough contractors to help with snow plowing this winter, although it will cost more than in the past.

There's been some years recently where cities and towns have had trouble finding help to clear snow.

In Pittsfield, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales said he'll have 40 contractors ready to go when the snow flies, up by 10 from last year. Morales said a 9% hike in what the city pays has attracted more operators.

“Depending on the equipment you bring as a contractor, the plowing and sanding equipment, you're looking at somewhere between $90 an hour and $190 an hour,” Morales said.

In South Hadley, rates there increased by between 12-14% for snowplow contractors. The department of public works director, Chris Bouchard, said the town will have the same supply of contractors as last year.

"We saw that [the Massachusetts Department of Transportation] had raised their rates for the contractors, so we had raised our rates, as well," Bouchard said. "We put a fuel adjustment clause in just like everybody else, otherwise we probably wouldn't get anybody. Everybody is feeling the pinch at the pump as well."

According to its website, MassDOT is offering a 10-20% raise for plow operators.

In a statement, MassDOT said its contractor workforce is down by 9% over last year. Still, combined with the state's "in-house" equipment and employees, the agency said it is "well prepared" for this winter.

"The snow and ice fleet is deployed from strategic depot locations around the state highway system and the program is flexible enough to enable the redeployment of resources if shortages occur in a specific area," the statement said.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content