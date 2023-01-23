Trump will return to NH this weekend as he ramps up 2024 presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire Saturday to speak at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem. It will be his first visit to the state — and one of his first major campaign appearances at all — since he announced he’s running for president in 2024.

New Hampshire was where Trump notched his first win during the 2016 presidential primary.

He last traveled here in the fall of 2020. New Hampshire was a state his campaign had hoped to win, but President Joe Biden beat him here by 7 points.

In a statement, New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek, a co-chair of Trump's 2016 state campaign, praised Trump as “a strong defender of New Hampshire's first in the nation primary," and said Republicans are excited he will join them.

Republican convention delegates will also be picking a new state party leader this weekend. The event, at Salem High School, is only open to members of the state committee, as well as invited guests.

Current Republican National Committeeman Chris Ager faces Seacoast businessman Lou Gargiulo — who co-chaired both of Trump’s campaigns here — in the race for state party chairman.