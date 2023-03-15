After Baystate doctor's arrest for child pornography, FBI asking families to report their concerns

The FBI is calling on families to report any suspicious interactions their child may have had with a Baystate Health doctor, following his arrest this week on child pornography charges.

Bradford Ferrick was a family medicine resident working in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, when the FBI searched his property in February.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, investigators found thousands of images of child pornography and multiple hidden cameras and other recording devices at one home in Winchester and another in Amherst.

Ferrick allegedly recorded at least two child patients during exams.

Now the FBI is inviting families to fill out a form with any concerns about the 32-year-old doctor.

Nancy Allen-Scannell is with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

"It doesn't have to make us all wary of of our of the people that we that our children have been receiving services from," she said. "But it should just sort of reinvigorate, if you will, our instincts to pay attention to what his happening, to what our kids are saying to us, what is worrisome."

A Baystate spokesperson did not return repeated messages for comment Wednesday.

Baystate previously told the Daily Hampshire Gazette that Ferrick is on unpaid leave.

Maria Mossaides, who directs the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate, said the case has not been referred to her agency - and likely won’t be unless it involves a child in state care or if there appears to be an uptick in this kind of crime.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Justice said they could not comment further since the case is open.

