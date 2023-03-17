© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hate group activity surged across New England in 2022, according to a new report

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Paul Cuno-Booth
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
Anti-racism rally at Greeley Park in Nashua, N.H. on May 2, 2021
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
An anti-racism event at Greeley Park in Nashua in 2021.

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League says activity by organized hate groups is increasing in New England.

Reports that white supremacist groups were displaying or handing out propaganda doubled in 2022 across New England. In New Hampshire, reports of such incidents were more than four times what they were in 2021, according to the report.

Hate groups like the Patriot Front and NSC-131 have distributed fliers, hung banners from overpasses and held demonstrations targeting people of color, Jewish people, immigrants and members of the LGBTQ community. They’ve also been recruiting on college campuses, according to Peggy Shukur, the interim director of the Anti-Defamation League’s New England branch.

“There are some of these groups that have explicitly stated that they're concentrating in New England,” she said.

Shukur said it’s been encouraging to see many New Hampshire communities hold rallies pushing back against hate. The New Hampshire Department of Justice is also pursuing civil action against members of NSC-131.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Paul Cuno-Booth
See stories by Paul Cuno-Booth

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content