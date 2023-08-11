© 2023 Connecticut Public

Johnny Hardwick of 'King of the Hill' dies at 64

By Erika Ryan,
Christopher Intagliata
Published August 11, 2023

Voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for his portrayal of Dale Gribble on King of the Hill, died at 64 years old.

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
