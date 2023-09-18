Gov. Mills lifts state of emergency from Lee as officials begin sizing up damages

Gov. Janet Mills announced Sunday that she suspended the state of emergency declared last week to prepare for Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. Now, with the storm over, efforts turn to recovery.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency operations center relieved emergency response team members from duty Sunday but core staff will respond to any resource needs from county agencies.

MEMA and other state agencies must now begin the task of identifying which areas had the most impacts and calculating the cost of the damages.

MEMA spokesperson Vanessa Corson said in a statement that this week the recovery team will begin working with county and local EMAs on those efforts and expects the process to take several weeks.

Maine has access to federal resources for recovery due to a preemptive disaster declaration granted by President Joe Biden last week.

