CT state representative charged with DUI

Connecticut Public Radio | By Stephen Busemeyer / CTMirror.org
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
State Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester, left, laughs after voting on HB6700, an act concerning hemp licenses and the adult-use cannabis market on the closing day of the legislative session.
Yehyun Kim
/
Connecticut Mirror
State Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, D-Manchester, left, laughs after voting on HB6700, an act concerning hemp licenses and the adult-use cannabis market on the closing day of the legislative session.

State Rep. Geoff Luxenberg, a Manchester Democrat, was charged with driving under the influence on Thursday, according to statements from him and House leadership.

No one was injured, he said.

“Last night, I was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence,” Luxenberg said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no accident.

“I am taking this matter extremely seriously and I feel it important to address the issue immediately. I am seeking personal counseling and treatment at this time to assist me in my desire to prevent something like this from happening in the future,” the statement reads. “I am truly sorry for my actions and apologize to everyone that I have let down.”

Luxenberg’s statement contained no additional details about the arrest.

House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, and Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, issued a joint statement Friday.

“Hearing of Rep. Luxenberg’s DUI arrest is disappointing and we hope he learns from this serious lapse in judgment,” it reads. “Geoff has indicated that he is taking steps to ensure this never happens again and we support and encourage him in that decision.

“We are removing Rep. Luxenberg from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice.”

Luxenberg served as co-chair of the Housing Committee and was a member of the General Law and Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committees.

Earlier this year, Rep. Robin Comey, D-Branford, was charged with driving under the influence after flipping her car on Capitol Avenue in Hartford. She was relieved of her legislative assignments.

In January, Rep. Quentin Williams died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell. His blood alcohol level was about twice the legal limit, police said.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.
Stephen Busemeyer / CTMirror.org
Stephen Busemeyer // CTMirror.org
