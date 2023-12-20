NH ski areas recovering after warm, rainy start to season

New Hampshire ski mountains were inundated with rain on Monday, washing away snow and forcing shutdowns.

Waterville Valley Resort reported approximately 5 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, prompting the mountain to suspend alpine skiing on Tuesday and Wednesday. The resort said its base lodge, lift terminals and other buildings were impacted by the storm, and will require “deep cleaning” before reopening.

"We’re aiming to provide the best quality snow surface as we head into the holiday period following this weather event," the Waterville Valley team said on its website. "We thank everyone for their patience during this time and send our thoughts to all the other ski resorts and communities in New England who sustained damage."

Wildcat Mountain also remained closed Wednesday "while we restore our snow surfaces and facilities," according to their website.

Loon Mountain in Lincoln closed Tuesday to allow employees and other residents in the area to recover, but it reopened Wednesday.

"After the recent storm, there was no loss of terrain, and we are back in action today," the Loon Mountain team said on its website.

Ski NH, an industry group that represents alpine and cross-country resorts, has more information on the status of other slopes across the state.