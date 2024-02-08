© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead of Super Bowl, Mass. Gaming Commission sets guidelines for sports betting

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST
Gamblers place bets in the temporary sports-betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 2018.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Gamblers place bets in the temporary sports-betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 2018.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met this week to clarify what kinds of wagering will be allowed for this weekend's Super Bowl. This will be the first for online bets in the state.

At issue was if the big game was different from other NFL games in allowing prop wagers, these are bets focusing on things besides the final outcome of the game.

Andrew Steffen, operations manager for the Commission's sport wagering division, described some of the prop wagers available to online users.

"Length of longest drive and yards. Time of first possession in minutes. Will there be an onside kick? Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? Will there be an overtime? Will there be a safety? And I could go on and on and we could be here all day listing all the types of prop bets available," he said.

Commissioners voted not to authorize bets on the coin toss, the Gatorade color or length of the national anthem.

It's been a little over a year since the state's three casinos began taking bets on sporting events. This comes after state lawmakers approved legislation last summer.

While sports betting launched in time for last year's Super Bowl, online sports betting did not begin until March.

NEPM reporter Adam Frenier contributed to this report.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kari Njiiri
Kari Njiiri is a senior reporter and longtime host and producer of "Jazz Safari," a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. He's also the local host of NPR’s "All Things Considered."
See stories by Kari Njiiri

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content